Condition of tigress injured in missile attack on Kyiv Oblast improves

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 19:23

A tigress from the Wildlife Rescue Centre was injured in a missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on 11 November.

Nataliia Popova, Head of the Wildlife Rescue Centre, said that her condition is improving.

"We can't say that she is completely better, but she has started to stand up. This gives us hope that there are no very serious injuries," she said.

However, in Nataliia’s opinion, Tyhriulia [an affectionate way of saying tiger in Ukrainian – ed.] is still in pain, so the animal continues to receive anti-inflammatory and pain relief therapy.

 
Photo: Wildlife Rescue Centre

Background: After the attack, veterinarians assumed that the tigress had a spinal injury. She was frightened by the loud explosion sound and jumped on the bars of her open-air cage in a state of shock, injuring herself.

Advertisement: