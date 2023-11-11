All Sections
Morning attack on Kyiv Oblast damages 18 houses and private business

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 11 November 2023, 18:09
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on 11 November. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Police

A total of 18 houses and a private business were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 11 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration posted updated information on the Russian attack on the oblast.

Quote: "18 residential houses were damaged as a result of the morning Russian attack on the oblast. The blast wave and the wreckage falling into houses shattered windows and doors, and damaged roofs and facades.

Apart from that, several outbuildings, fences, and one private business were damaged.

 

There were no strikes on critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Emergency services continue to work on dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack."

Background: 

  • Residents of the city of Kyiv heard explosions on the morning of 11 November. An air-raid warning was issued only after several explosions had occurred. 
  • Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, said that the morning explosions in Kyiv were air defence responding to Russia's ballistic missile attack.
  • Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that two missiles hit a field between two settlements in one district of the oblast. The blast wave damaged five private  houses. In particular, roofs and windows were smashed. There was also minor damage to commercial premises and a private business.

