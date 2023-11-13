All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


12th EU sanctions package can be agreed on Wednesday

European PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 19:24
12th EU sanctions package can be agreed on Wednesday
Josep Borrell. Stock photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has predicted that the new 12th package of sanctions against Russia could be agreed and presented this week.

Source: Borrell after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday in Brussels, reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell pointed out that the 12th package of sanctions will include "more listings, new export bans, among them diamonds, actions to tighten the oil price cap in order to decrease the revenue Russia is getting."

Advertisement:

"We are finalising the last details of this package. It will be drawn up by a Council decision, which will then approve the relevant decisions, and a Council regulation, which will provide guidance to member states on how to implement these decisions," Borrell explained the procedure.

"This Council regulation could be adopted on Wednesday by a joint proposal that I and the European Commission will submit to the Council," he added.

Bloomberg reported that the proposals of the 12th EU sanctions package include restrictions on trade in goods worth about €5 billion.

The new package may include more than 100 individuals and 40 legal entities. There are also discussions about banning the employment of Russians in so-called "sensitive" sectors and the repatriation of Russian assets to the EU.

Background: Discussions on new sanctions moved forward after the G7 foreign ministers gave the green light to impose restrictions on diamonds of Russian origin at a meeting in Japan.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sanctionsEU
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
sanctions
Canada sanctions Kremlin propagandists, including Russian historians and defence minister's adviser
Ukraine needs all frozen Russian assets for reconstruction, not just interest – Ministry of Justice
European Parliament demands tighter control over sanctions against Russia
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: