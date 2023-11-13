Russians try to advance on 6 fronts, 50 combat clashes take place over day

During the day, 50 combat clashes took place at the front, the Russians launched 2 missile strikes and 32 air strikes, and carried out 23 attacks with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 October

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out eight strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and one strike on a Russian multiple-launch rocket system.

Advertisement:

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery inflicted damage on six areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, two control points, four artillery units, one anti-aircraft defence system and one other important enemy target."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out assaults near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions south of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and east of Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Defence Forces repulsed eight attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian Defence Forces repulsed 15 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and exhaust the Russians along the entire front line.

Support UP or become our patron!