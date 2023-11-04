All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania's Foreign Minister on making peace with Russia: Our children will curse us in the trenches we are digging for them

European PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 17:42

Gabrielus Landsbergis, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, has warned other countries against the desire to enter into a peace treaty with Russia, which is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. 

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter (X), cited by European Pravda 

Details: Landsbergis tweeted that for Russia, a "peace agreement" means only one thing: "time to rearm". 

Advertisement:

The minister believes that Western countries are dangerously close to missing the opportunity to end the Kremlin's centuries-old imperial aggression and safeguard the future of several continents.

Quote: "Our children will curse us in the trenches we are digging for them." 

Earlier, NBC News reported that officials from the US and the EU have begun discussing with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace talks with the Russian Federation. 

The TV channel said these discussions had included broad outlines of what Ukraine might need to give up in order to reach a deal. 

NBC sources say these discussions are a reflection of the situation at the front and the political situation in Europe and the US. 

The discussions began amid concern among US and European officials that the war has reached a stalemate, and about their ability to continue to provide aid to Ukraine, officials said. 

Reminder:

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated in September that Ukraine cannot conduct peace talks with Putin as he cannot be trusted. 

He also said that the war unleashed by Russia cannot be stopped by sitting down at the negotiating table.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: