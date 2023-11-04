All Sections
US and EU officials discuss possible negotiations with Russia with Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 09:27
Officials from the US and the EU have started discussing with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace talks with Russia.

Source: NBC News with reference to unnamed present and former high-ranking American officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: NBC News said, in particular, they had discussed what Ukraine might have to give up in order to reach agreements.

One such discussion took place last month at the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein-format).

The TV channel sources noted that these discussions reflect the situation at the front and the political situation in Europe and the US.

The officials said such discussions began due to concern among American and European officials that the war has reached a stalemate and the capability of continuing to provide aid to Ukraine.

They say the US government is concerned about how much less public attention the war in Ukraine has received since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Officials fear that such a change could create more difficulties for Ukraine to receive additional aid.

The officials also said Ukraine probably has time until the end of the year or so before more urgent discussions on peace talks begin. NBC News noted that American officials have shared their thoughts on such a timetable with their European allies.

Meanwhile, as two American officials stated, Biden’s administration sees no sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for negotiations with Ukraine.

The officials emphasised that Putin still believes he can "wait out the West" or continue fighting until the US and its allies lose support for funding Ukraine or until the struggle to supply Kyiv with weapons and ammunition becomes too expensive.

Background: In September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv could not conduct peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he could not be trusted.

Kuleba also stated that the war started by Russia could not be stopped by sitting down at the negotiating table.

