All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions heard in Odesa

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 15:40
Explosions heard in Odesa
ALERTS

Explosions were heard in Odesa in the afternoon on 5 November.

Source: Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force; air-raid warnings map; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat in the oblast.

Advertisement:

After that, the media reported that there were explosions.

The head of Odesa Oblast State Administration urged people to stay in shelters, but did not provide more details.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: explosion
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
explosion
Explosions rock Russian-occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast
Russians attack 6 districts in Sumy Oblast, dropping 9 mortar bombs and VOG-25 round
Explosions in Kherson: Russians fire from Dnipro's eastern bank
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: