Explosions heard in Odesa

Explosions were heard in Odesa in the afternoon on 5 November.

Source: Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force; air-raid warnings map; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat in the oblast.

After that, the media reported that there were explosions.

The head of Odesa Oblast State Administration urged people to stay in shelters, but did not provide more details.

