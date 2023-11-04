Explosions in Kherson: Russians fire from Dnipro's eastern bank

The Russian forces are targeting Kherson once again, explosions are heard in the city.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions in Kherson again! Russian occupation forces attack from the left bank.

Stay away from windows."

Details: Similar attacks on the city were recorded about two hours ago.

On the afternoon of 4 November, the Russians injured three people during their attacks on Kherson; one of the victims was hospitalised in serious condition.

