All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions in Kherson: Russians fire from Dnipro's eastern bank

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 18:57
Explosions in Kherson: Russians fire from Dnipro's eastern bank
Sign reading Kherson. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Russian forces are targeting Kherson once again, explosions are heard in the city.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions in Kherson again! Russian occupation forces attack from the left bank.

Advertisement:

Stay away from windows."

Details: Similar attacks on the city were recorded about two hours ago.

On the afternoon of 4 November, the Russians injured three people during their attacks on Kherson; one of the victims was hospitalised in serious condition. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonexplosion
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Kherson
Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 3 civilians: woman, 82, in critical condition
Explosions heard in Kherson
Ukrainian military officer explains why Russians ran away from Kherson
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: