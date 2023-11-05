All Sections
Russians attack 6 districts in Sumy Oblast, dropping 9 mortar bombs and VOG-25 round

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 00:58
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians have fired 15 times at six border hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration  

Details: A total of 46 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda and Esman came under Russian fire.

The Russians attacked Seredyna-Buda hromada with mortars (nine explosions) and MLRS (nine explosions).

A total of 11 explosions caused by artillery shelling and an explosion from a mortar attack were recorded in Druzhba hromada.

Esman hromada was subjected to mortar fire, and there were two explosions.

There was a mortar attack on Znob-Novhorodske hromada, and one explosion was recorded. 

The Russians dropped nine bombs on the territory of the Krasnopillia hromada.

A VOG-25 40mm round was dropped from a UAV on the Yunakivka hromada, and four explosions occurred.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
