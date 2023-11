The sounds of explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk late on the evening of 4 November.

Source: Suspilne Kherson, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "Local residents report hearing explosions in temporarily occupied Skadovsk".

Background: On 4 October, three people were injured in a Russian strike on Kherson's Korabel district.

