Ukraine to invest in its own cartridge production

Economichna PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 09:38
PHOTO: MIND

Funds for the development of cartridge production have been included in Ukraine’s budget for the next year.

Source: Herman Smetanin, General Director of Ukroboronprom [Ukrainian Defence Industry, an association of companies in various sectors of the defence industry – ed.], in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda.

Quote: "Ukraine does have cartridge production, but not by us, and it is not enough to cover the needs of the Armed Forces. Next year, seven times more funds will be allocated from the budget for the modernisation and development of the defence industry than this year.

Part of these funds will be used to develop cartridge production capabilities," Smetanin said.

Background: 

  • Ukroboronprom lost its cartridge production capacity in 2014 after the occupation of the Luhansk Cartridge Plant.
  • Since then, cartridges have only been produced by a small private company, and every year, promises have been made by politicians to resume the production of cartridges at a state-owned concern. Ukroboronprom is still waiting to receive new production lines for cartridges.

