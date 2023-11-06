All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We are preparing for worst winter in history – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Economichna PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 14:32

Ukraine is doing its best to protect its power plants from Russian strikes but is bracing for the worst winter in its history.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, in an interview with Die Welt

Details: This statement came in the context of the minister's remarks that Ukraine no longer hopes to receive long-range Taurus missiles from Germany.

Advertisement:

"We are getting ready for the worst winter in history. Therefore, we will turn a blind eye if we do not receive the Tauruses but do obtain air defence systems," Kuleba said.

The minister said Ukraine is doing its best to protect its power plants.

"However, the Russians are learning. They will once again test our endurance with their missiles," he added.

Kuleba stressed that Ukraine finds itself overshadowed by the war in Gaza and is losing the international community's focus.

"Everything is still at stake for Europe," he said.

Background: On 2 November, Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It includes various equipment, ranging from armoured vehicles to protective goggles.

Last month, the German government reported that it would send IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: