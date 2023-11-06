All Sections
EU denies that discussions with Kyiv have started on possible peace talks with Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 17:28

Diplomatic sources in the EU have said there is no truth in claims that representatives of the US and the EU have started discussions with Ukraine on the possibility of peace talks with the Russian Federation.

Source: a senior European diplomat in Brussels, commenting to the news agency Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "If it was true, I would know about it."

The news agency Interfax-Ukraine asked the source whether the types of weaponry that the EU supplies to Ukraine might be reviewed in view of the latest assessment of the situation on the battlefield given in a recent article by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The source replied that "help is on the way".

Earlier, the TV channel NBC News reported that officials from the US and the EU had begun discussions with Ukraine on the possibility of peace talks with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, later stated that no one in the EU or the US was pressuring him or pushing him to negotiate.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis warned the international community against the trap of a truce with the Kremlin, saying that concessions to Russia would undermine hopes for a peaceful future for Europe.

Read also: President of the European Commission speaks out against frozen conflict in Ukraine

Subjects: EURussianegotiations
