All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission President speaks out against frozen conflict in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 14:30
European Commission President speaks out against frozen conflict in Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stated that a stable and just peace, not a frozen conflict, must remain the goal of the war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing von der Leyen’s speech at the EU ambassadors’ conference in Brussels on 6 November

Details: Von der Leyen stressed that the war in Ukraine had become a strategic failure for Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, but that this failure would not automatically turn into victory for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "While the war is becoming protracted, and while we continue to satisfy the basic needs of Ukrainians, we must also focus on the way forward and on what it means to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’."

In this context, von der Leyen presented the three goals the EU must achieve.

"Firstly, a just and lasting peace, not another frozen conflict, remains our goal. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians," the President of the European Commission stated.

She added that the main way of achieving this is President Zelenskyy’s peace formula, and therefore urged the ambassadors to keep working to garner more and more support for the peace formula from countries all over the world.

"Secondly, Ukraine needs long-term security. We must facilitate a stable military force able to protect Ukraine now and deter Russian aggression in the future so that history does not repeat itself," von der Leyen noted.

This means strengthening Europe’s defence industry: "We must guarantee that no weakness in the industry can prevent us from protecting Europe and providing full-fledged support for Ukraine.

Thirdly, the best way to facilitate Ukraine’s medium- and long-term stability and ensure it flourishes is to make it a member of the EU. To help Ukraine recover, Europe is the answer. To strengthen Ukrainian democracy even more, Europe is the answer. To protect Ukraine from future interventions – once again, Europe is the answer," von der Leyen stressed.

Recently, the NBC News TV-channel reported that officials from the US and the EU had opened discussions with Ukraine on the possibility of peace talks with Russia.

At the same time, President Zelenskyy said nobody is putting pressure on him to make Kyiv negotiate with Russia.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, stated that the war unleashed by Russia cannot be stopped by sitting down at the negotiating table.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkrainePeace Formulawar
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
EU
Zelenskyy: Our policies bring us closer to moment when Ukrainian flag will be raised in Brussels
Zelenskyy: No one in EU and US puts pressure on Ukraine regarding negotiations with Russia
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not asking for concessions on its EU accession path
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: