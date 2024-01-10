All Sections
President Zelenskyy pays unannounced visit to Lithuania

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 January 2024, 10:43
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on an unannounced visit.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Our reliable friends and fundamental partners are Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. Later, I will be in Tallinn and Riga, and today – Vilnius."

Details: Zelenskyy said that meetings are expected with the president, the prime minister, the speaker of the Seimas [Lithuanian parliament - ed.], and meetings with representatives of political forces, the media, and the Ukrainian community are planned as well.

The issues to be discussed are security, Ukraine’s integration into the EU and NATO, cooperation in electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support.

"And, of course, our immense gratitude. For unwavering support to Ukraine throughout the entire 10 years of the war, especially now, after the start of full-scale invasion," Zelenskyy  emphasised.

Background: On 9 January, the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, citing several independent sources, reported that Zelenskyy may visit Switzerland for at least two days next week.

