Zelenskyy: Despite all the challenges, we can provide Defence Forces with everything they need

Prospects for the supply of weapons and military equipment for 2024 was one of the topics discussed during the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting on Tuesday.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's evening video address

Quote: "Of course we considered the supplies we expect to receive this year. Despite all the challenges in the world, our careful, clear approach to every requirement and every opportunity can provide the Defence Forces with everything they need."

Details: According to the President, this Staff meeting was a special one. It was attended by all the top-level commanders and heads of operations.

The meeting’s attendees conducted an in-depth analysis of the supply of shells and drones to the troops and concluded that all logistics mechanisms need to work faster.

They also discussed establishing new weapon and ammunition production lines in Ukraine at their own companies and in conjunction with partners.

There was also detailed analysis of the work of the Air Force, the results of shooting down Russian missiles and drones, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence network.

Zelenskyy noted that the world's sanctions are working and there is "clear evidence" of a slowdown in the Russian defence industry. However, for sanctions to be 100% effective, sanctions circumvention schemes must be completely shut down.

Quote: "Every week, there should be fewer opportunities for Russia. Every week, there should be more opportunities for Ukraine."

