Zelenskyy discusses border blockade and "security guarantees" with Polish President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Tuesday, 9 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Poland for its support in opening negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU. The two presidents also discussed the EU's financial and political support for Kyiv.

The leaders also touched upon bilateral issues. "Our common border should be a true European border. A border of unity. There should be no borders between our people," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by the President's Office, although it gave no details.

The two presidents also discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Washington and defence cooperation, including Poland's accession to the Group of Seven leaders' joint declaration on security commitments for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy specifically thanked Duda for supporting the Peace Formula and the Polish representative's participation in the upcoming meeting at the level of advisers to the leaders of states in Davos.

In recent months, Kyiv and Warsaw have faced a series of challenges in their relations, ranging from Poland's embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to Polish hauliers blocking the border.

Last week, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced contacts with Poland "at all levels" to resolve bilateral issues.

