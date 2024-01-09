All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses border blockade and "security guarantees" with Polish President

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 19:25
Zelenskyy discusses border blockade and security guarantees with Polish President
Zelenskyy and Duda. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Tuesday, 9 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Poland for its support in opening negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU. The two presidents also discussed the EU's financial and political support for Kyiv.

Advertisement:

The leaders also touched upon bilateral issues. "Our common border should be a true European border. A border of unity. There should be no borders between our people," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by the President's Office, although it gave no details.

The two presidents also discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Washington and defence cooperation, including Poland's accession to the Group of Seven leaders' joint declaration on security commitments for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy specifically thanked Duda for supporting the Peace Formula and the Polish representative's participation in the upcoming meeting at the level of advisers to the leaders of states in Davos.

In recent months, Kyiv and Warsaw have faced a series of challenges in their relations, ranging from Poland's embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to Polish hauliers blocking the border.

Last week, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced contacts with Poland "at all levels" to resolve bilateral issues.

Read more: Poland must recognise it's waging war against Ukraine's European future

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPolandDudaborder
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff with commanders of main fronts
Zelenskyy plans his visit to Switzerland next week
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks on security guarantees
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: