First underground school in Kharkiv may open this March

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has forecast that classes at the first underground school in the city's Industrialnyi (Industrial) District will start in March. He had previously promised that the construction of the school would be completed by the new year.

The official noted that the construction is on schedule despite Russian bombardments of the city, frost and bad weather.

"All concrete structures have been installed today, so now we are focusing on water and heat insulation, sewage and water supply systems and ventilation. The contractors promise to keep up the pace so that children can start learning here in March," the mayor said.

By the way, Ihor Terekhov noted in October that the construction of the underground school is planned to be completed by the new year. This project will cost the city budget UAH 58 million [roughly US$1,5 million].

The school in the city's Industrial District will have a capacity of 450 students. The school will have two shifts so that more Kharkiv children can study offline. This means that 900 students can attend the underground school daily.

Terekhov noted that once the first underground school is completed, the construction of the next one in one of the city's central districts will begin.

Kharkiv schoolchildren currently can study offline only on the premises of six metro stations. As of the beginning of the school year, there were enough classrooms underground for 60 classes.

Children go to school in two shifts. They are taken to the metro station by a school bus that runs on 34 routes. Teachers accompany the children.

