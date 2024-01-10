Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council

The allies promised to help Kyiv strengthen its air defence in 2024, from the joint procurement of anti-aircraft missiles for the Patriot systems to the Skynex systems from Germany and anti-aircraft missiles from the UK, during the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on 10 January.

Source: the statement by NATO following the results of the Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, NATO members "strongly condemned" the escalation of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine and Russia using ballistic missiles from North Korea and Iran-made drones, as stated in the press release.

Quote: "Today, Allies made clear that they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian assistance, and many Allies outlined plans to provide billions of euros of further capabilities in 2024."

The representatives of Sweden, Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, and Oleksii Serhieiev, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, participated in the NATO-Ukraine Council held on the ambassadors’ level.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, earlier expressed hope that after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, the Allies would quickly announce new commitments concerning the strengthening of Ukrainian air defence.

