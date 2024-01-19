Ukrainian defenders kill 920 Russians and destroy 20 tanks and 19 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 19 January 2024, 08:17
Russia's losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine keep growing as Ukraine’s Armed Forces killed 920 Russian soldiers and destroyed 35 armoured combat vehicles and 20 tanks over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 374,520 (+920) military personnel
- 6,167 (+20) tanks
- 11,445 (+35) armoured combat vehicles
- 8,854 (+19) artillery systems
- 966 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 654 (+1) air defence systems
- 331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 6,929 (+4) tactical UAVs
- 1,818 (+0) cruise missiles
- 23 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 11,831 (+37) vehicles and tankers
- 1,384 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!