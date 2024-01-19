All Sections
Kyiv police opens criminal investigation into threats to journalist Yurii Nikolov

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 19 January 2024, 16:52
Yurii Nikolov. Screenshot from Ukrainska Pravda Chat video

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation into the obstruction of the work of investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov after unknown individuals attempted to enter his home and threatened him. 

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, a group of individuals came to an apartment building in [Kyiv’s] Darnytskyi district, where a journalist working for a media outlet lives, on 15 January. These individuals committed unlawful acts while standing in the hallway in front of the journalist’s apartment.

Law enforcement officials are currently working to establish the identities of these individuals."

Details: The prosecutor’s office did not name Nikolov as the journalist in question, but the context makes it clear that Nikolov is indeed the journalist.

The Darnytskyi District Prosecutor’s Office has launched criminal proceedings with respect to attempts to obstruct Nikolov’s professional duties and harass him in connection with his professional activities (Art. 171.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background:

  • Investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov said that unknown individuals had tried to enter his apartment on 14 January. Anonymous sources shared a video on Telegram showing a group of men standing in front of Nikolov’s apartment and threatening him.
  • Kyiv police said it had launched an investigation into the threats to Nikolov.

