All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Businessman who exported microchips to Russia is arrested in US

Saturday, 20 January 2024, 18:17
Businessman who exported microchips to Russia is arrested in US
Stock photo: Getty Images

Businessman Ilya Kahn, who is accused of sending semiconductors to sanctioned companies that are associated with the Russian secret services and the military, has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Source: US Department of Justice

As is noted, Ilya Kahn is the owner of Senesys Incorporated, based in California, and Sensor Design Association, which has a contact address in Brooklyn. 

Advertisement:

Kahn ran these two companies, which were ostensibly engaged in "security software development" and testing silicon wafers for military avionics and astronauts.

Through them, he participated in a long-standing conspiracy to purchase and export sensitive and sophisticated electronics from the United States to a sanctioned Russian company, Elvees Research and Design Center.

It is alleged that Kahn also organised the re-export of Taiwanese chips to Russia. 

Elvees continued to receive Taiwanese-made semiconductors after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Furthermore, after the Taiwanese company that manufactured the semiconductors designed by Elvees refused to ship these semiconductors to Russia, Kahn arranged for them to be sent to the United States and then re-exported to Russia.

If convicted, Kahn faces up to 20 years in prison.

Note:

Over the past year, Chinese military and state artificial intelligence research institutes and universities have been purchasing small batches of Nvidia A100 and H100 semiconductors that the US had banned for export to China.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: