Netherlands gives Ukraine's border guards a field hospital – video
Saturday, 20 January 2024, 22:09
The Netherlands has sent the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service a mobile field hospital.
Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) on Telegram
Details: "The hospital’s major advantage is its ability to operate at low temperature," the SBGS said.
The mobile hospital consists of a surgical block, an intensive care unit that can accommodate up to 36 patients, and a staff room.
The SBGS said that the hospital will be used by Ukrainian combat medics in Ukraine’s east.
Background:
- The SBGS said that it was using modern field hospitals supplied by the Netherlands.
- In December 2023, the Netherlands sent Ukraine’s SBGS three field hospitals and six medical evacuation vehicles.
- In November 2023, Estonia and Iceland also gave Ukraine a military field hospital.
