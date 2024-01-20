All Sections
Netherlands gives Ukraine's border guards a field hospital – video

Saturday, 20 January 2024, 22:09
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Netherlands has sent the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service a mobile field hospital.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) on Telegram

Details: "The hospital’s major advantage is its ability to operate at low temperature," the SBGS said.

The mobile hospital consists of a surgical block, an intensive care unit that can accommodate up to 36 patients, and a staff room.

The SBGS said that the hospital will be used by Ukrainian combat medics in Ukraine’s east.

Background:

  • The SBGS said that it was using modern field hospitals supplied by the Netherlands.
  • In December 2023, the Netherlands sent Ukraine’s SBGS three field hospitals and six medical evacuation vehicles.
  • In November 2023, Estonia and Iceland also gave Ukraine a military field hospital.

