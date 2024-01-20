Netherlands gives Ukraine's border guards a field hospital – video

The Netherlands has sent the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service a mobile field hospital.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) on Telegram

Details: "The hospital’s major advantage is its ability to operate at low temperature," the SBGS said.

The mobile hospital consists of a surgical block, an intensive care unit that can accommodate up to 36 patients, and a staff room.

The SBGS said that the hospital will be used by Ukrainian combat medics in Ukraine’s east.

Background:

The SBGS said that it was using modern field hospitals supplied by the Netherlands.

In December 2023, the Netherlands sent Ukraine’s SBGS three field hospitals and six medical evacuation vehicles.

In November 2023, Estonia and Iceland also gave Ukraine a military field hospital.

