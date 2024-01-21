All Sections
Commercial Sea Port terminal on fire in Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 21 January 2024, 02:51
Commercial Sea Port terminal on fire in Russia
Screenshot: Baza

A fire broke out on the night of 20-21 January at one of the Commercial Sea Port's terminals in Leningrad Oblast, Russia.

Source: Baza Telegram channel; Mash Telegram channel; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to Russian media reports, a coal terminal is on fire. Before the fire, witnesses reported hearing two explosions. Approximately 150 people have been evacuated from the facility.

Updated: According to the Russian authorities, the fire broke out at the Novatek terminal in Ust-Luga, Leningrad Oblast. No casualties have been reported.

For reference: Novatek is Russia's largest independent natural gas producer. The company specialises in the exploration, production, processing, and sale of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Background:

  • On the evening of 20 January, Russia reported a drone attack on Tula, Smolensk and Oryol oblasts. 
  • On 18 January, the Russian Defence Ministry reported an attack by Ukrainian drones, in particular in Leningrad Oblast, and claimed that the UAVs had been shot down. At the same time, Astra wrote that a drone had fallen and exploded at the St Petersburg Oil Terminal JSC in St Petersburg.
  • According to Ukrainska Pravda's sources in the security services, the Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on the night of 17-18 January was a special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

