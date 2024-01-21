Russia reports drone attacks on three oblasts

Russia reported a drone attack on Tula, Smolensk and Oryol oblasts on the evening of 20 January and during the early morning of 21 January.

Source: Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces had destroyed the drones.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russia’s air defence downed three drones over Smolensk Oblast at around 01:30 Moscow time.

Earlier, the defence ministry said another drone had been disabled over Smolensk Oblast at 23:50 Moscow time, and that Ukrainian drones had also been shot down over the Oryol and Tula oblasts.

No damage caused by the attacks was reported by the defence ministry.

