All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia reports drone attacks on three oblasts

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 21 January 2024, 00:19
Russia reports drone attacks on three oblasts
Stock photo: ukrinform

Russia reported a drone attack on Tula, Smolensk and Oryol oblasts on the evening of 20 January and during the early morning of 21 January.

Source: Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces had destroyed the drones.

Advertisement:

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russia’s air defence downed three drones over Smolensk Oblast at around 01:30 Moscow time.

Earlier, the defence ministry said another drone had been disabled over Smolensk Oblast at 23:50 Moscow time, and that Ukrainian drones had also been shot down over the Oryol and Tula oblasts.

No damage caused by the attacks was reported by the defence ministry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
drones
Ukraine's security services target Russian facilities in Tula, Smolensk and Oryol
Plant in Russia producing air-defence systems attacked by UAVs – video
Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's south due to Russian kamikaze UAV threat
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: