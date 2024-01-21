Plant in Russia producing air-defence systems attacked by UAVs – video

The Shcheglovsky Val defence industry company in Russia’s Tula has been damaged as a result of a drone strike.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra; Suspilne

Details: Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that it had shot down drones over Tula.

However, the media and local residents have reported a powerful explosion and fire in the city's Proletarsky district, where the Shcheglovsky Val plant is located. This plant manufactures the Pantsir-S air-defence system, among other things.

Suspilne sources in Ukraine's special services confirmed the UAV attack on the Shcheglovsky Val defence plant in Tula.

Earlier: On the night of 20-21 January, a fire broke out in one of the Commercial Sea Port terminals in Leningrad Oblast, Russia.

