Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Marta Kostiuk, the first of the three Ukrainian tennis players to reach the final 16 at the Australian Open tournament, is proceeding to the quarter-finals. She defeated Russia's Maria Timofeeva, competing under a neutral status, in the fourth round.

Source: Ukrinform news agency

Details: Kostiuk confidently made her way to the competition's quarter-finals, defeating Timofeeva 6:2, 6:1.

Advertisement:

The tennis players spent 1 hour and 15 minutes on the court.

Kostiuk will compete for a chance to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open against the fourth-highest-ranked player in the world and current US Open champion, Coco Gauff of the United States.

For reference: The Australian Open 2024 will run until 27 January.

Background: Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina and Daiana Yastremska have made it to the final 16 in the Australian Open (AO) tennis tournament.

Support UP or become our patron!