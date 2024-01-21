Civilians killed and injured in Russian Grad MLRS strike on Kurakhove – photo
Sunday, 21 January 2024, 17:02
A man was killed and another person injured in an attack on the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on 21 January.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "One person was killed and one injured in the attack on Kurakhove.
This afternoon, the Russians struck the city using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and hit a residential building. A 31-year-old man was killed at the site of the strike."
Details: Filashkin added that the strike damaged a kindergarten and several houses. A fire broke out, but it was extinguished by firefighters.
The precise consequences of the attack are being established.
