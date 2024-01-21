All Sections
Civilians killed and injured in Russian Grad MLRS strike on Kurakhove – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 January 2024, 17:02
The aftermath of the attack on Kurakhove. Photo: Telegram of Vadym Filashkin

A man was killed and another person injured in an attack on the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on 21 January.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person was killed and one injured in the attack on Kurakhove.

This afternoon, the Russians struck the city using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and hit a residential building. A 31-year-old man was killed at the site of the strike."

Details: Filashkin added that the strike damaged a kindergarten and several houses. A fire broke out, but it was extinguished by firefighters.

 
 

The precise consequences of the attack are being established.



