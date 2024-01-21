All Sections
Ukraine plans to start building large units for nuclear power plants

Economichna PravdaSunday, 21 January 2024, 17:12
Ukraine plans to start building large units for nuclear power plants
Herman Halushchenko. Stock photo: Herman Halushchenko on Facebook

Ukraine plans to start building large units for nuclear power plants in cooperation with the United States in 2024.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Energy Minister, during a national joint 24/7 newscast.

Details: The Minister noted that the plans for 2024 include constructing large power units for nuclear power plants.

These projects are being implemented in cooperation with Western countries, including the United States.

Among the tasks for 2024, the ministry named decentralisation and increasing the capacity of distributed electricity generation, in particular through the installation of gas turbines, as well as continuing the repair campaign and replacing high-voltage power converters at substations and protection systems.

As is known, Ukraine plans to build a total of nine new nuclear power units based on the American AR1000 technology.

Reminder:

  • Energoatom and Westinghouse signed an agreement on the purchase of the first AR1000 reactor unit on 17 December 2023.
  • It was reported that a Westinghouse reactor for the new power unit at Khmelnytskyi NPP will cost Ukraine US$437.5 million.

