Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report

On Sunday, 59 combat clashes took place at the front line, with the largest number of hostile attacks (14) repelled by Ukrainian defenders on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 January.

Details: A total of 59 combat clashes took place during the day. In total, the Russians launched four missile strikes and 69 airstrikes, firing 50 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Hrafske, Vovchansk, and Mykolaivka (Kharkiv Oblast). About 25 settlements, including Kliusy in Chernihiv Oblast; Marchykhyna Buda, Fotovyzh, Atynske, Pavlivka, Kostiantynivka and Sadky (Sumy Oblast); Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky and Kolodiazne (Kharkiv Oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians launched airstrikes near Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast). More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 4 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and six more attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians conducted airstrikes near the Serebrianka forest in Luhansk Oblast and the settlements of Yampolivka and Hryhorivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than ten settlements suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 5 Russian assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Niu-York (Donetsk Oblast). About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the defenders repelled five attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and nine more attacks south of Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Lastochkyne and Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka and Pervomayske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation three times. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske and Rivne (Donetsk Oblast). Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast). Bohoiavlenka, Staromaiorske and Zelene Pole came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions. Over 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Huliapole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Lobkove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, the city of Kherson and the areas of Beryslav and Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

Russian forces are continuing to try to push Ukrainian forces out from their foothold on Dnipro’s left (eastern) bank, making six unsuccessful attempts to do so over the course of 21 January alone.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on nine clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed one command post, three artillery pieces and one Russian air defence system.

