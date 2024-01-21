All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 January 2024, 19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
Stock photo: General Staff

On Sunday, 59 combat clashes took place at the front line, with the largest number of hostile attacks (14) repelled by Ukrainian defenders on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 January.

Details: A total of 59 combat clashes took place during the day. In total, the Russians launched four missile strikes and 69 airstrikes, firing 50 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Advertisement:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Hrafske, Vovchansk, and Mykolaivka (Kharkiv Oblast). About 25 settlements, including Kliusy in Chernihiv Oblast; Marchykhyna Buda, Fotovyzh, Atynske, Pavlivka, Kostiantynivka and Sadky (Sumy Oblast); Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky and Kolodiazne (Kharkiv Oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians launched airstrikes near Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast). More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 4 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and six more attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians conducted airstrikes near the Serebrianka forest in Luhansk Oblast and the settlements of Yampolivka and Hryhorivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than ten settlements suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 5 Russian assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Niu-York (Donetsk Oblast). About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the defenders repelled five attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and nine more attacks south of Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Lastochkyne and Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka and Pervomayske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near  Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation three times. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske and Rivne (Donetsk Oblast). Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast). Bohoiavlenka, Staromaiorske and Zelene Pole came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions. Over 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Huliapole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Lobkove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, the city of Kherson and the areas of Beryslav and Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

Russian forces are continuing to try to push Ukrainian forces out from their foothold on Dnipro’s left (eastern) bank, making six unsuccessful attempts to do so over the course of 21 January alone.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on nine clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed one command post, three artillery pieces and one Russian air defence system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General StaffwarAvdiivka
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
General Staff
Russian forces undertook most assaults on Kupiansk front on 20 January – General Staff report
Ukrainian forces repelled largest number of Russian assaults on Kupiansk front on 20 January – General Staff report
Ukrainian forces killed 750 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks on 19 January
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: