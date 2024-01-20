Ukrainian forces killed 750 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks on 19 January
Saturday, 20 January 2024, 07:34
Ukrainian defence forces killed 750 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks and 14 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 375,270 (+750) military personnel;
- 6,171 (+4) tanks;
- 11,455 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;
- 8,868 (+14) artillery systems;
- 967 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 654 (+0) air defence systems;
- 331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 6,934 (+5) tactical UAVs;
- 1,818 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 23 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 11,848 (+17) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,389 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
