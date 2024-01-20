Ukrainian forces killed 750 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks on 19 January

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces killed 750 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks and 14 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 375,270 (+750) military personnel;

6,171 (+4) tanks;

11,455 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;

8,868 (+14) artillery systems;

967 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

654 (+0) air defence systems;

331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

6,934 (+5) tactical UAVs;

1,818 (+0) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

11,848 (+17) vehicles and tankers;

1,389 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

