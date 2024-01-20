Ukrainian forces repelled largest number of Russian assaults on Kupiansk front on 20 January – General Staff report

Ukrainian forces repelled 21 Russian assaults on the Kupiansk front in the vicinity of Synkivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) over the course of Saturday, 20 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 20 January

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 72 times. Russian forces deployed S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to carry out 3 missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Novohradivka (Dobnetsk Oblast) and 4 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 25 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements, injuring civilians and damaging around 35 private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Chernatskyi district in Sumy Oblast. Around 40 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna-Buda, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka and Basivka (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Okhrimivka, Zemlianky and Khatnie (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 21 Russian assaults near Synkivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 15 settlements, including Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled 6 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and near the Serebrianka forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), on the Lyman front. Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Karmazynivka, Nevske and Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast) and Ivanivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 8 Russian assaults near Andriivka, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. Around 10 civilian settlements, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and Niu-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces also repelled 6 Russian assaults near Avdiivka and to the south of Sieverne, Vodiane, Nevelske and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where the Russians failed to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian forces deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 15 civilian settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces carried out 4 unsuccessful offensive operations. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though over 10 civilian settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces failed to regain lost positions to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on the Zaporizhzhia front. Over 15 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, the cities of Kherson (Kherson Oblast), Dmytrivka and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) also came under Russian artillery fire.

Russian forces are continuing to try to push Ukrainian forces out from their foothold on Dnipro’s left (eastern) bank, making 6 unsuccessful attempts to do so over the course of 20 January alone.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 6 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 1 air defence system, 1 ammunition storage point and 1 communication centre.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 1 command post and 1 radar system.

