Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again

Oleh Horokhovskyi, co-owner of Monobank, a Ukrainian bank, announced powerful distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on the bank on Sunday evening.

Source: Oleh Horokhovskyi on Telegram

Quote: "I think Monobank is currently one of the most attacked IT targets in the country. The DDoS attacks are ongoing incessantly. An attack with a total load of 580 million service requests has just ended. It's just a complete disaster...

As I was writing this, a new wave had started... We're standing firmly!"

Background: On the night of 20 January, Horokhovskyi reported a massive DDoS attack on the bank, which was repelled.

