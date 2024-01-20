Monobank reports the most powerful DDoS attack
Saturday, 20 January 2024, 00:16
Oleh Horokhovskyi, the co-owner of Monobank, a Ukrainian bank, has reported an extensive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on the bank but said the situation was under control.
Source: Oleh Horokhovskyi on Telegram
Quote: "The most powerful DDoS attack. The situation is under control."
"50 million requests. The second wave. We are standing firmly!"
Updated: Horokhovskyi posted "It’s over" at 00:43.
Background: Following an extensive hacker attack on mobile operator Kyivstar, Monobank's co-owner said there had been a DDoS attack on the bank on 12 December - however, the bank was able to stop the attack.
