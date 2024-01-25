Russians attack on 8 fronts, 58 combat clashes occur in one day

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 58 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces have occurred over the course of the past 24 hours, with Russian forces conducting 6 missile strikes and 97 airstrikes, and also deploying multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas 121 times. In addition, the Russians used 14 Shahed attack drones to bombard Ukraine, with Ukraine’s air defence destroying 11 of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 January

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near Terny and east of Dibrova (Donetsk Oblast) and another five attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to repel Russian attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near Avdiivka and another eight attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled nine Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks to the south of Zolota Nyva and east of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the area of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to undertake operations to expand their foothold on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River. Over the course of the past day, the Russians undertook seven unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

During the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out airstrikes on six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of Russian military personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!