Ukraine's Security Service launches investigation into Il-76 crash

A building of the Security Service in Kyiv. Photo: Wikipedia

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the recent downing of a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine in a comment for the media.

Details: The investigation is being conducted under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (pertaining to violations of the laws and customs of war).

It is noted that the Security Service is currently working according to a set of procedures to clarify all of the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Background:

A Russian Il-76 aircraft has crashed in the Korocha district of Russia's Belgorod Oblast. Sources in the General Staff stated the plane was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Following the downing of the Il-76, a number of Russian media outlets cited Andrei Kartapolov, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defence, who claimed that the plane contained dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being transported for a prisoner swap. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that he was looking into the situation.

A few hours after the information about the downing of the Il-76 appeared, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released a statement hinting that the aircraft was a military target and was carrying ammunition for the Russian army.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine commented that a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine had been due to take place on Wednesday, 24 January. At the same time, the Defence Intelligence noted that it had no information on whether Ukrainian prisoners were on board.

The White House said it did not have enough information to determine what happened to the Il-76.

