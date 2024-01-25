Scores a 3-pointer with bionic hand: story of PE teacher who lost his hand at front line – photo

A physical education teacher who lost his hand in the front was able to throw a basketball into the basket using a bionic hand after five months of rehabilitation.

Source: The story of the defender was told at the National Rehabilitation Centre Nezlamni (Unbreakable in Ukrainian – ed.)

Details: Valentyn "Firzruk" Anokhin, 32, is from Rivne Oblast. Before the full-scale invasion, he worked as a physical education teacher. He was called up for military service in the spring of 2022.

Valentyn was seriously injured in the summer of 2023 on the Kupiansk-Lyman front after a tank shell exploded three metres away from him. He miraculously survived, but lost his left arm.

After his rehabilitation, Valentyn was concerned about his ability to teach children basketball and score three-pointers – an ordinary prosthesis does not provide such an opportunity. As a result, Valentyn received a bionic limb.

"I was really looking forward to getting my artificial arm. After the wound, I was already used to doing a lot with one hand. However, once I put on the prosthesis, I felt more at ease with my daily routine. Now, I can do everything twice as quickly," Valentyn said.

Valentyn’s bionic hand restored his basketball skills, allowing him to score a three-pointer.

It is unclear whether he will be able to return to teaching or continue serving in the military. The decision will be made by the military medical commission.

