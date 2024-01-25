All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Scores a 3-pointer with bionic hand: story of PE teacher who lost his hand at front line – photo

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 18:00
Scores a 3-pointer with bionic hand: story of PE teacher who lost his hand at front line – photo
Valentyn Anokhin, a teacher and a soldier. Photo: Unbreakable on Facebook

A physical education teacher who lost his hand in the front was able to throw a basketball into the basket using a bionic hand after five months of rehabilitation.

Source: The story of the defender was told at the National Rehabilitation Centre Nezlamni (Unbreakable in Ukrainian – ed.)

Details: Valentyn "Firzruk" Anokhin, 32, is from Rivne Oblast. Before the full-scale invasion, he worked as a physical education teacher. He was called up for military service in the spring of 2022.

Advertisement:

Valentyn was seriously injured in the summer of 2023 on the Kupiansk-Lyman front after a tank shell exploded three metres away from him. He miraculously survived, but lost his left arm.

After his rehabilitation, Valentyn was concerned about his ability to teach children basketball and score three-pointers – an ordinary prosthesis does not provide such an opportunity. As a result, Valentyn received a bionic limb.

"I was really looking forward to getting my artificial arm. After the wound, I was already used to doing a lot with one hand. However, once I put on the prosthesis, I felt more at ease with my daily routine. Now, I can do everything twice as quickly," Valentyn said. 

Valentyn’s bionic hand restored his basketball skills, allowing him to score a three-pointer. 

It is unclear whether he will be able to return to teaching or continue serving in the military. The decision will be made by the military medical commission.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
04:34
Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
All News
Advertisement: