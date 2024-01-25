All Sections
EU begins screening ahead of Ukraine's accession talks starting

European PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 20:22
EU begins screening ahead of Ukraine's accession talks starting
Photo: Getty Images

A Ukrainian delegation has attended a kick-off meeting in Brussels to begin screening, an important process for assessing Ukrainian legislation for its alignment with EU law before the official start of membership negotiations.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, who heads the delegation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In preparation for the start of direct pre-accession talks, Ukraine will develop roadmaps in the areas of rule of law, free movement of persons (justice, freedom, and security), and public administration reform.

During the meeting, the European side presented the features and stages of the official screening process.

As part of this process, the EU has drawn up a schedule of meetings between Ukrainian ministry representatives and the European Commission.

Stefanishyna emphasised that Ukrainian institutions are mobilised and prepared for active collaboration.

Quote: "Screening is the first fundamental step at the beginning of the negotiation process. As we start this process, we are aware of the responsibility that it entails. It is not just a list of reforms, but a collective effort to ensure that Ukraine meets the high standards set by the European Union.

In this context, I am pleased to welcome the launch of the European Commission's analytical review of Ukrainian legislation for alignment with the EU acquis."

Stefanishyna recalled that Ukraine had conducted a self-screening process prior to receiving the European Council’s official decision, allowing it to determine the extent of the adaptation of Ukrainian law to European legislation.

"The DG's [Directorate General’s] expertise, recommendations and constructive feedback will be of great value during the screening process. I look forward to fruitful cooperation," she added.

The Ukrainian side also presented its vision for the national negotiation architecture. The meeting’s attendees discussed approaches to forming negotiation teams, the preparation of the EU negotiation framework and Ukraine's negotiating position, the holding of the first intergovernmental conference, and the calendar of interaction for the coming months.

Stefanyshina had previously met with Olivér Várhelyi, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations. During the meeting, they discussed Ukraine's implementation of the European Commission's four recommendations, the creation of a negotiation framework, and the start of the screening process.

