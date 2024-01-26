All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hyundai sells its plant in Russia

Economichna PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 14:11
Hyundai sells its plant in Russia
Hyundai. Stock photo: Unsplash

The Russian company Art Finance has completed a deal to acquire all Russian assets of the South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Kommersant, citing the press service of AGR Automotive Group

Details: The deal included the St Petersburg-based company Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus Limited Liability Company.

Advertisement:

Art Finance, headed by the former president of the Avilon dealership holding, was registered in Moscow in February 2023. The company bought Volkswagen's Russian assets, including the Kaluga plant, in May of that year.

The purchase of the Russian Hyundai plant by Art Finance became public at the end of 2023. The deal was approved by Volkswagen's board of directors. The St Petersburg Hyundai plant resumed operations after two years of downtime on 9 January this year. The facility employs 800 people.

Background: In December, South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company approved a plan to sell its Russian plant, which had an annual production capacity of 200,000 cars at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaChina
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Russia
Russia hides information on POWs in Il-76 from Red Cross – Ukraine's intelligence
Russia rejects international investigation into Il-76 crash – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
UK intelligence analyses conviction of former FSB officer Girkin in Russia
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: