UN embraces Russian foreign minister but still "has no right" to see Il-76 crash site – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has called on the public to wait for all the circumstances of the Il-76 crash in Russia to be established, and responded to the statement of UN Deputy Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, who said that "the United Nations is not in a position to verify these reports or the circumstances of the crash".

Source: Danilov in a comment to Ukrainske Radio

Details: Danilov said that Russia is trying to make itself look innocent in this case, as it has done after all its other crimes. He also criticised the inaction of the United Nations.

Quote: "I ask everyone not to make any early conclusions until the circumstances are finally established. We understand that Russia is a devious country. Therefore, we will wait for final conclusions. The situation is under the control of Ukraine's top military and political leadership. We understand what is happening and where. There is not much time left to wait until we finally find out what happened there...

I want to remind you that the war was started by Russia. In 2008, it was Russia that attacked Georgia. The whole world closed its mouth and watched in silence. In 2014, Russia seized Crimea. The whole world watched this process with its mouth and eyes shut. And when we fought back in February 2022, the West began to understand things differently. The West is afraid of Russia, and this is a great tragedy. When they are afraid of Russia and afraid of its use of nuclear weapons, which it uses to blackmail the whole world... This will pass. We have been through worse kinds of disinformation campaigns that Russia launches from time to time...

The UN is a strange institution, it embraces [Russian Foreign Minister] Lavrov and welcomes him with open arms, and yet it has no right to visit the place where, in their opinion, the tragedy took place. So what kind of [organisation] this UN is, then? What does it do?"

