Russia hides information on POWs in Il-76 from Red Cross – Ukraine's intelligence

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 26 January 2024, 13:24
Russia hides information on POWs in Il-76 from Red Cross – Ukraine's intelligence
Andrii Yusov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russia was supposed to hand over information to the International Committee of the Red Cross about Ukrainian prisoners of war who were supposedly in an Il-76 military aircraft, but has not yet done so.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Such information [on the condition of prisoners – ed.] should be public and passed on, in particular by Russia, to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which should verify the health, conditions and location of prisoners of war. As far as we know, no such information has been passed to the Red Cross."

Previously

  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated that Russia had not provided the UN Security Council with evidence that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the Il-76 military transport plane that recently crashed in Belgorod Oblast and rejected the demand for an international commission to investigate what happened near Belgorod on 24 January.

Background:

Subjects: Red CrossprisonersRussia
