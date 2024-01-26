UN unable to verify details surrounding Il-76 crash

The crash site of the Russian Il-76 plane near Belgorod. Screenshot: video released by TASS

Representatives of the United Nations are unable to verify information about the circumstances surrounding the crash of a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft, which occurred on 24 January near Belgorod, Russia.

Source: Rosemary Dicarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by Suspilne

Quote: "According to Russian authorities, the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six Russian crew members and three Russian military personnel. According to Ukrainian authorities, the plane may have been carrying missiles for Russia’s military.

The United Nations is not in a position to verify these reports or the circumstances of the crash. What is clear is that the incident took place in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war."

Details: UN Under-Secretary-General recalled that Ukraine called for an international investigation.

According to Dicarlo, in recent weeks "the scale and intensity of attacks against Ukraine have only grown, highlighting the dangerous trajectory of the war."

"Shelling and missile strikes on civilian areas continue to kill and maim civilians and cause massive destruction to critical infrastructure," Dicarlo emphasised.

Background:

