Biden urges Congress to approve compromise on border security that would unblock assistance to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 09:13
Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden has announced his readiness to sign the compromise agreed upon by a bipartisan group of senators to enhance security along the Mexico border as soon as both Congress chambers approve it.

Source: Biden's statement published by the White House press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president noted that two months ago he instructed a White House group to begin negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators to address the crisis at the border.

Quote: "What’s been negotiated would – if passed into law – be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country."

Biden also pointed out that the White House's request for additional funding, which was sent as early as October, includes funds for border security, specifically for the hiring of border patrol agents, immigration judges, asylum officers and cutting-edge inspection machines.

"If you’re serious about the border crisis, pass a bipartisan bill and I will sign it," the US president concluded.

Background:

  • The bill provides for more than US$60 billion to support Ukraine and US$14 billion for Israel. But its passage has been blocked for months by far-right Republicans who are calling for tougher measures on the US's southern border.
  • In recent days, lawmakers have been sending cautious signals that both parties are close to a compromise. However, Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives stated that the deal "would have been dead on arrival".
  • Meanwhile, potential presidential candidate Donald Trump has begun pressuring Republicans not to agree to the current compromise deal.
  • However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reiterated his belief that the US Congress would approve additional funding for Ukraine despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.

