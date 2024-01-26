All Sections
US House speaker says Senate's bill on aid to Ukraine "dead on arrival"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 21:24
US House speaker says Senate's bill on aid to Ukraine dead on arrival
Mike Johnson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has said in a letter that the Senate bill on the border and aid to Ukraine, as well as other countries, will not be approved in the House of Representatives if reports of its terms are true.

Source: The Hill, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I wanted to provide a brief update regarding the supplemental and the border, since the Senate appears unable to reach any agreement. If rumours about the contents of the draft proposal are true, it would have been dead on arrival in the House anyway."

Details: Johnson’s letter came after separate signals from House leadership aides, as well as House and Senate Republicans, that the supplemental package, which includes aid for Ukraine, has no future in the House, even if it is approved by the Senate.

Johnson's message that the bill would have been "dead on arrival" was also repeated to Republican chiefs of staff on Thursday by House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his belief that the US Congress would approve additional funding for Ukraine despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.

Before that, the US stated that it was necessary to make a decision on assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible, as the next few months would be critical.

According to media reports, key aides to US President Joe Biden warned at a closed-door meeting in Congress that without approval of additional military aid to Ukraine, significant difficulties could arise at the front line.

The bill provides more than US$60 billion to support Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel, and the same amount for measures to counter illegal migration on the US southern border.

