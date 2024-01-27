All Sections
White House confirms Biden and Scholz's meeting in February

European PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 18:10
White House confirms Biden and Scholz's meeting in February
Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in Washington on 9 February to meet with US President Joe Biden.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, on 27 January

Details: Biden and Scholz reportedly "will reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's defence of its land and its people from Russia's war of aggression."

Other topics of the meeting between the two leaders include preventing escalation in the Middle East, including support for Israel's right to self-defence and increasing necessary aid and protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz will also coordinate their actions ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington," Jean-Pierre added.

The meeting will take place as the US administration's emergency request for US$61 billion in funding is stuck in Congress as Republicans demand significant concessions on immigration policy.

At the same time, the EU is holding a special summit next week to agree on an additional €50 billion package of support for Kyiv.

Background: Earlier, Scholz called on European countries to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, fearing that US aid could be cut off.

