Scholz to meet with Biden in US to discuss aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February and meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the two leaders' efforts to provide additional support to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg’s sources noted that a bilateral meeting between Scholz and Biden is planned to be held at the White House during the second week of February.

Advertisement:

The meeting is being planned at a time when the US Presidential Administration's emergency request for $61 billion is stuck in Congress as Republicans demand significant concessions on immigration policy.

Meanwhile the EU is holding a special summit next week to agree on an additional €50 billion package of support for Kyiv.

Background:

Olaf Scholz has called on European countries to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, fearing that US aid could stop.

Earlier, it was reported that the German chancellor wants to use the EU summit on 1 February to urge partners to send more weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba repeated that he was confident that the US Congress would approve supplemental funding for Ukraine despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.

Prior to this, the White House stated that a decision on assistance to Ukraine must be made as soon as possible, as the next few months would be critical.

Support UP or become our patron!