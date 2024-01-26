All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Scholz to meet with Biden in US to discuss aid to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 23:18
Scholz to meet with Biden in US to discuss aid to Ukraine
Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February and meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the two leaders' efforts to provide additional support to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg’s sources noted that a bilateral meeting between Scholz and Biden is planned to be held at the White House during the second week of February.

Advertisement:

The meeting is being planned at a time when the US Presidential Administration's emergency request for $61 billion is stuck in Congress as Republicans demand significant concessions on immigration policy.

Meanwhile the EU is holding a special summit next week to agree on an additional €50 billion package of support for Kyiv.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyScholzBidenaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Germany
German foreign ministry concerned about extensive Russian disinformation on Twitter (X)
Scholz says Ukraine and Germany are close to agreeing on security guarantees
UK offers Germany a deal about Taurus missiles and Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: