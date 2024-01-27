Ukrainians repel 20 Russian attacks in one day – General Staff

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front on 27 January. A total of 64 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 27 January

Details: A total of 64 combat clashes took place over the last day.

Advertisement:

In total, the Russians launched one missile strike and 35 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes in the operational situation.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, 30 settlements came under Russian fire, among them are Yeline, Bleshnia, Karpovychi and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Chuikivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Andriivka, Volodymyrivka, Basivka and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky and Kolodiazne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian forces. Over 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian forces. Over 10 settlements, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled 6 Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), with the Russians unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical position. Approximately 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Niu-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, and another 12 attacks near Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defence of Ukrainian forces. Approximately 10 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers continued to restrain the Russians near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully attempted 10 times to improve their tactical position. The settlements (Donetsk Oblast), such as Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast) and west of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenska, Staromykhailivske, and Zelene Pole, experienced artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine defenders repelled a Russian attack west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Lobkove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the regional centre of Kherson Oblast and the areas of the settlements of Beryslav, Antonivka, Dniprovske (Kherson Oblast)and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) were subjected to Russian artillery shelling. Additionally, the Russians carried out attacks, using multiple launcher rocket systems near the settlements Ivanivka and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast)

The Russians do not abandon their intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, they made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian forces.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one artillery system and two Russian ammunition storage points.

Support UP or become our patron!