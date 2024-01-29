Putin registered for 'elections' with intent for a new term

The Central Election Commission of Russia (CEC) has registered the incumbent President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, as a candidate for the 'presidential elections' in March.

Source: Russian Interfax, citing the resolution of the CEC, as reported by RBC

Details: Putin registered as a self-nominated candidate.

He becomes the fourth registered candidate. Earlier, the CEC registered Leonid Slutsky, Leader of the right-wing populist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) faction; Vladislav Davankov, the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma and member of the New People party; as well as State Duma member Nikolay Kharitonov (Communist Party faction).

Among Putin's confidants are singers Oleg Gazmanov, Larisa Dolina, Nadezhda Babkina, Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman), actors Sergei Bezrukov, Ivan Okhlobystin, director Nikita Mikhalkov, Karen Shakhnazarov, and others.

Background:

On 8 December, Putin announced that he would run for a new presidential term in 2024.

The Russian presidential election will be held on 17 March, as the Federation Council adopted the relevant resolution on 7 December.

Despite combat actions, the Russian authorities are going to hold the presidential election in March 2024 in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Ukraine’s National Resistance Center stated that the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation allowed residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to vote in the 2024 presidential election without Russian-issued passports.

