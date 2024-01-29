All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces destroy Russian strongpoints and set up Ukrainian flag – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 January 2024, 14:33
Special Operations Forces destroy Russian strongpoints and set up Ukrainian flag – video
screenshot

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed images of the destruction of the strongpoints of the Russians on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Details: During reconnaissance on the Zaporizhzhia front, operators of one of the Special Forces units found two Russian strongpoints, the destruction of which was necessary to improve the tactical situation.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian attack UAVs hit Russian targets.

Quote: "As a result of accurate work, strongpoints, along with heavy equipment, were destroyed, and enemy personnel were killed.

Finally, to once again remind the invaders that this is Ukrainian land and they will not be here for long, the operators used a drone to install a blue and yellow flag on the site of the broken enemy strongpoints (see the video for exactly how [it happened])."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Special Operations Forceswar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Special Operations Forces
Boldly and professionally: Ukrainian special forces post video of them raiding Russian strong point – video
Special Operations Forces come close to Russians and destroy observation posts – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces show destruction of two Russian artillery systems – video
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: