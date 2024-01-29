Special Operations Forces destroy Russian strongpoints and set up Ukrainian flag – video

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed images of the destruction of the strongpoints of the Russians on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Details: During reconnaissance on the Zaporizhzhia front, operators of one of the Special Forces units found two Russian strongpoints, the destruction of which was necessary to improve the tactical situation.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian attack UAVs hit Russian targets.

Quote: "As a result of accurate work, strongpoints, along with heavy equipment, were destroyed, and enemy personnel were killed.

Finally, to once again remind the invaders that this is Ukrainian land and they will not be here for long, the operators used a drone to install a blue and yellow flag on the site of the broken enemy strongpoints (see the video for exactly how [it happened])."

Support UP or become our patron!