European PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 15:48
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's need for air defence and artillery with Greek PM
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about Ukraine's defence needs with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: During the conversation, they discussed plans for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit. Zelenskyy also thanked Greece for attending the fourth meeting of advisers in Davos and invited them to help organise the Global Peace Summit.

Quote: "We also discussed the course of the hostilities, and I conveyed the current defence needs of Ukraine, especially regarding air defence and artillery," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also emphasised the importance of timely unblocking the EU's aid package for Ukraine worth €50 billion.

"This will be a powerful signal to other international partners," he added.

Earlier, the Greek government instructed the responsible agencies to prepare a military aid package for Ukraine, which will include weapons and equipment no longer in use by the Greek armed forces.

Greece currently has at its disposal Soviet air defence systems such as Tor, Osa, S-300, and ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft systems that are no longer in use. It is not yet known which of these will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense previously announced that the State Department had sold US$8.6 billion worth of F-35 fighters to Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the US decision to sell the F-35s came on an "important day for our national defence and for Greek diplomacy".

